Buhl man dies in crash near Bliss

BLISS — A pickup crashed south of town early Friday, killing a 24-year-old passenger, Idaho State Police said.

The 1997 Mazda B4000 driven by a 23-year-old man from Buhl, was eastbound on Bliss Grade Road near River Road shortly before 1 a.m. when it went off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, came across the westbound lane, hit an embankment and overturned, ISP said.

The passenger, who was also a man from Buhl, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but the case remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0