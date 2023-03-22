A 27-year-old Buhl man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 30 and collided with a semitrailer near Buhl, police say.

The man was eastbound in a BMW at 9:37 a.m. on Highway 30 at milepost 204 when the vehicle hit a westbound Freightliner driven by a 48-year-old man from Twin Falls.

The BMW driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, police say.

The highway was blocked for more than two hours, and the crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The ISP was assisted by the Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley EMS.