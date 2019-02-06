BUHL — A Buhl man has been arrested on a warrant for felony child enticement via the internet, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Jacobo Ramirez-Aguilar, 26, was arrested Tuesday on a Blaine County warrant. He was taken into custody in Buhl, without incident, by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police. Ramirez-Aguilar was then booked into the Twin Falls County Jail on a $50,000 bail.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ramirez-Aguilar was being investigated after the parents of a 14-year-old girl discovered messages between him and their daughter. In the December 2018 messages turned over to police, Ramirez-Aguilar reportedly asked the girl to engage in sexual acts with him.
Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a press release that parents should monitor and be involved in their children’s online activity if they have children with social media accounts.
“Nationwide we see many cases that evolve just like this one,” Harkins said. “Remaining vigilant to online predators is essential for the safety of our children.”
A hearing for Ramirez-Aguilar will be set after his initial arraignment in Twin Falls, the sheriff’s office said.
