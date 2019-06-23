BUHL — The Buhl Fun Run will take place at 8 a.m. July 4, with registration starting at 7 a.m., at Jones Furniture Store at Main Street and 11th Avenue North. Events will include a 5K walk and 5K and 10K runs.
Race prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places for men and women in each race event.
Bring the whole family. There will be lots of door prizes for everyone. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for key club students.
To pre-register, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576.
