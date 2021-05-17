Buhl fire displaces at least 39 people

BUHL — Cindy Renfro's husband received a call Sunday night telling them that their Buhl apartment had been destroyed by a fire.

Thankfully, someone was able to rescue her two dogs, Yatzy and Luna. Returning to see her apartment was hard.

"The whole roof is demolished," Renfro said.

Six apartments were destroyed in the fire and two have smoke damage, she said.

Pablo Rojas and two of his friends, Jesus Reyes and Misael Mendoza, were building a fence in the area when they heard an explosion. After seeing black smoke they ran over to the apartment complex and started going door-to-door to warn residents. Rojas broke down the front door of the apartment where the men saw smoke first and helped rescue pets.

“The first thought that ran through my head was there could be kids inside,” Rojas said. “I have kids of my own and I would expect someone to do the same for me.”

Fire officials responded to the fire at the Meadowbrook apartment complex on Clear Lakes Road at 6:26 p.m. Sunday.

Diana Ochsner with the American Red Cross said 18 people were in need of immediate services. The Red Cross provided housing at a Twin Falls hotel for victims of the fire.