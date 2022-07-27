Buhl faces inflation-fueled increases to fees

BUHL — Just as businesses have increased costs to keep up with inflation, city governments statewide are looking for ways to respond to rising costs for goods and services.

Buhl is looking at fee increases across several departments and has scheduled three public hearings for public comment on Monday.

The hearings will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Buhl City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.

Information about the proposed fee changes can be obtained from the office of the city clerk at City Hall during regular business hours.

One hearing will consider an increase in reservation fees for the Adopt-A-Truck program, which lets Buhl residents rent a city truck to haul material for disposal to the transfer site. Material often includes yard debris, brush, clippings, construction material, household or miscellaneous items. Due to additional transportation costs, the price of renting the truck will increase from $15 per load to $25 per load.

Another hearing will address proposed increases to fees for planning and zoning, licensing, administrative, airport, building department, and library services.

The biggest increases in this group of fees go to the Planning and Zoning Department, which will see a whole slate of fees doubling in price. For example, the annexation fee jumps from $150 to $300, variance fees double from $100 to $200, and lot/parcel splits inside city limits triple from $50 to $150.

In the water department, costs for all metering materials and equipment will increase as well.

Library cards for temporary residents, good for three months, will increase to $10. A summer reading card for kids under 18 will be $2.

Licensing fees largely remain unchanged, with the exception of an increase in the fee for dog tags, which will see a $5 climb to $20. The tag replacement fee will raise from $3 to $5.

A third hearing for the evening will concern utility fees for water, wastewater and sanitation. The State Revolving Fund bond for water matures in September and will go away. The increased costs of goods and services, however, mean a corresponding increase in operations and maintenance costs.

Members of Buhl City Council did not respond to request for comments before press time on Wednesday.

Buhl treasurer Autumn Jones clarified rate changes in an email to the Times-News.

"In the situation that a person owns the home and lives in the home, they are billed for both bonds and usable services which is the entire bill of $143.75 that we are proposing to increase to $144.75," Jones said in the email. "In the situation that a person owns the home but it is a rental property, the owners are billed the bonds that we are proposing to go from $71.26 to $66.39 due to the SRF bond being paid off. The renters are then billed the usable services that we are proposing to go from $74.33 to $80.20."

Jones said the landlord bills are decreasing by $4.87 because the state revolving fund bond will be paid off, but operations and maintenance fees are increasing by $5.49 and the county tipping fee is increasing by $.38 for a total increase of $5.87.