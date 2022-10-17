Bucks for books: 2 Twin Falls schools get grants for libraries

TWIN FALLS — The Harrison Elementary School library and Magic Valley High School library each received $5,000 in grant funding from the Idaho Commission for Libraries for the 2022-23 school year.

At Harrison Elementary School, the funds will be used for the purchase of quality, age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction books for all grade levels. The funding also ensures that students are allowed to check out at least two books per week.

“Because of this grant, we will have enough books for our students to be able to take at least two books home per week to read with their adults,” said Harrison Elementary School Librarian Mysti Brown. “If our students only check out one book per week during the 36 weeks of the school year, that is not nearly enough for them to develop reading fluency or interest.”

At Magic Valley High School, the funds will be used to expand the school library with age-appropriate books to meet a wide variety of interests. The funding will also allow MVHS to host a Culture of Reading event to promote recreational reading within their student body. MVHS school librarian, Lara Erickson, hopes to be able to send each student home with a book after this event.

The Harrison Elementary School funding comes from the commission's Supporting Beginning Readers Mini-Grants, with the goals of increasing the amount of reading done in the home; increasing access to age-appropriate, quality, fiction and nonfiction titles in elementary school libraries; and increasing the number of children reading on grade level.

“Research verifies that children who are not reading on grade level by the end of first grade only have a one in eight chance of ever catching up without costly direct intervention,” youth services consultant Staci Shaw said.

The availability of reading material in the home, whether owned or borrowed from the library, is directly associated with children’s achievement in reading comprehension. In addition, access to books both in the home and in school libraries has shown to be a strong factor in addressing poverty.

“The majority of Idaho’s public school libraries do not have the funding to provide enough fiction and nonfiction books to meet the needs of Idaho’s students,” school library consultant Jeannie Standal said.