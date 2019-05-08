TWIN FALLS — Fifty-three students will participate in Boise State University’s 23rd annual Twin Falls Commencement at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The graduates represent five undergraduate programs and one graduate program. Of the 53 graduates, 12 are eligible for honors: eight cum laude and four magna cum laude.
Hailea Bunde, who will serve as a student speaker and will graduate with two degrees — a BBA in accountancy and a BBA in business administration, reflected on what this opportunity means to her: “My family and I live in Twin Falls, and I have been able to complete all of my coursework with [Boise State] in Twin Falls. Having the option to attend a ceremony in our local community makes it easier for my friends and loved ones to attend and celebrate this accomplishment with me.”
For more information about the commencement, go to academics.boisestate.edu/commencement/commencement-events.
Boise State has offered in-person courses in the Magic Valley since 1995. The university has increased its capacity to meet the needs of students and rapidly expanding business opportunities in the area with a growing list of fully online options. For more information about Boise State offerings in the Magic Valley and beyond, go to boisestate.edu/flex/flexible-locations/csi/.-30-About.
