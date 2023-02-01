Brushstrokes on display: Cassia Arts Society holds first event

BURLEY — Pottery, sculpture, photography, digital and fine art paintings — along with a comic strip — were all shown off during the Cassia Arts Society’s first art show.

People wandered around the King Fine Arts Center and Burley High School on Saturday to examine the brushstrokes and detailed works of local artists, while munching on cookies and chatting with the artists.

“I love to look at other people’s work. It’s such a joy to see what others do,” said Jean Blakely, of Burley, who was a spectator at the event.

“We are a big fan of Robert Moore,” Juanita Zimmerman, of Burley said as the pair partook of the refreshments before wandering through the displays.

Moore is a nationally renowned impressionist painter who has an Albion studio.

Janet Gorringe, who creates pet portraits, spearheaded the Cassia Arts Society and hopes to revitalize visual arts in the area.

“In Cassia County, there are no art galleries or art shows held,” Gorringe said. “We want to bring that to people. There are so many talented artists in just Cassia County alone.”

Gorringe said the arts society is still being developed and at some point may hold meetings and become a nonprofit organization.

Eventually, she said, she would like to open a gallery.

Ten artists set up displays during the show.

Photography artist Melanie Dean also works at the KFAC and said the art show was a good fit for the performing arts center.

“When you see art in person it is so much more intimate and personal,” Dean said. “You can see the brushstrokes and talk with the artists.”

Ginger (Opal) Armstrong’s illustrative storytelling on display included a comic strip called Freak Police.

“I think this has been pretty successful and it’s interesting setting up in a performing arts space,” Armstrong said. “We have a lot of artists here and it is nice getting them altogether.”

Artist Diana Lecheminant works in mixed media that includes pour painting and vinyl.

“I love this. It’s so exciting to have something like this in our area. There are so many talented people and it’s nice for them to be able to showcase their work,” Lecheminant said.

Husband and wife artists DeeAnn and Gene Goodwin had a variety of etchings, paintings, metal and ceramic mixed-media art displayed.

DeeAnn Goodwin said one of the best things about creating art is experimentation.

“It gives you a head rush,” she said.

Gene Goodwin gathers much of his raw material from junkyards and has a friend who cuts metal.

“I pick up the unused pieces,” he said. “I think there is interest and beauty in discarded items. It’s just enjoyable and it’s cheaper than going to a psychiatrist.”