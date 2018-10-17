JEROME — First responders arrived at a brush fire north of Interstate 84 Wednesday to find an outbuilding also on fire.
The Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to a report of large plumes of smoke near 400 South and 500 East, a SIRCOMM supervisor said late Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities had released no cause of the fire, which was still burning as of 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.