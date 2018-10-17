Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — First responders arrived at a brush fire north of Interstate 84 Wednesday to find an outbuilding also on fire.

The Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to a report of large plumes of smoke near 400 South and 500 East, a SIRCOMM supervisor said late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had released no cause of the fire, which was still burning as of 6:30 p.m.

