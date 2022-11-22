Brrr! Twin Falls sets record low temperature for second time in three days.

Twin Falls dipped to a low of 9 degrees early Tuesday, breaking a daily record set in 2018.

It won’t be that cold over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to be more seasonal through Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the 20s, according to Accuweather. A system of colder air could impact the Magic Valley by Sunday night or early Monday, bringing the next possibility of snow showers across the eight-county region.

“It’ll be cold again (Tuesday night) – but not as cold as last night,” Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told the Times-News. A “pretty good” west wind, with gusts to 30 mph, will keep temperatures from again reaching the single digits, he said.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast? “Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40s. And just a little wind,” Walker said.

The National Weather Service in Boise recorded 9 degrees in Twin Falls at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, topping the previous record of 11 set four years ago. It was the second record in three days: The Sunday low of 7 broke a 22-year-old daily mark by three degrees, according to the weather service.

The too-early Christmas Day forecast from Accuweather for Twin Falls: A high of 40 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. Morning snow is forecast for Christmas Eve, but with temperatures rising above freezing, the odds of a white Christmas appear slim – for now.