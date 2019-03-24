TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council has announced its 14th annual Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season topic “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry.”
The season premiere, which focuses on industrial innovation in the Magic Valley, will begin at noon Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts in the Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
The hour-long presentation will feature Rajneesh Hora, research and development innovation director at Chobani. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch or order from Elevation 486 at 208-737-0486.
Hora has worked at Chobani since November 2016. He holds a master’s degree in food science from the University of Guelph in Canada. He has 17 years of work experience in the food and beverage industry across various categories like dairy, beverages, culinary and nutrition — mainly in research and development, and operations roles.
Hora joined Chobani from Nestlé R&D India where he was head of science and technology — focusing on scouting and developing new technologies to support innovation projects in culinary products. Additionally, he was responsible for portfolio management to ensure resource optimization vis-à-vis research and development output. Before Nestlé, Hora was associated with Danone, Parmalat and GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare, primarily in a research and development function.
Hora has been married to Divya for 12 years. They have daughters Ameya and Anaya. In his leisure time, Hora loves to run and listen to music. It is said he is extremely easy to get along and fun to work with.
