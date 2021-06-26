Bringing Art and Soul into the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Although he probably doesn’t know it, NBC journalist Al Roker played a small role in creating Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.
More than a decade ago, the Twin Falls Public Library asked local woodworking artist Art Hoag for his assistance in finding a sculpture for the public building’s centennial birthday.
He tracked down an 8-foot piece named Flights of Learning, which depicts a boy watching as birds fly out of an open book he’s holding. The library purchased the sculpture with public donations in 2009.
Following this accomplishment, Hoag one day received a phone call from somebody saying Roker was on TV standing in front of a sculpture nearly identical to the one on display at the library. The artist completed a series of 12 of these pieces.
Hoag got in touch with the artist and learned Roker was covering a public art contest called ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After hearing about the contest, Hoag knew Twin Falls needed something similar.
TWIN FALLS — He’s passionate about art. He’s passionate about community.
“That was my goal, to create a signature event for the Magic Valley,” Hoag said. “With the long-term plan of expanding it throughout the Magic Valley.”
The event is designed to promote art within the community while also helping supporting local businesses that act as venues where artists showcase their work.
Dave Nelson, owner of Sav Mor Drug, has paid the fees necessary to serve as a venue for artwork for the event since its first iteration. He’s seen firsthand how the event has played a role in the revitalization of downtown.
“The event has brought lots of people down here,” Nelson said. “It is awakening people to the joy of being downtown.”
Now, in its 11th year, Art and Soul of the Magic Valley draws submissions from more than 200 artists. But this wasn’t the case the first year Hoag launched the event.
That first year he put up $10,000 for the prize money, and eventually 70 to 80 artists signed up to participate. Since then, the event has continued to grow, and last year prize money earnings reached $43,000.
TWIN FALLS — John E. Hayes, perhaps the most unappreciated pioneer in the history of Twin Falls, is finally getting his due.
“I couldn’t get anybody interested at first, it was like pulling teeth,” Hoag said.
Dave LaMure Jr., local professional artist and sculptor, was one of the first artists involved in the event. He supported the idea early on because he was inspired by Hoag’s vision.
Making a living as an artist can be difficult, LaMure said. Sometimes there’s a lot of people interested in buying art, and other times demand wanes.
The event provides artists with a chance to share their work on a broader level to a community not always known for its art.
“It’s inspired the community to honor the arts more than it ever has,” LaMure said.
As Art and Soul grew, it became too much for Hoag to handle on his own. He partnered with the Magic Valley Arts Council for the event’s third year, and turned it over completely to the group the year after.
But he remains engaged in the planning of the event and helps out wherever he’s needed. He runs the website through which people vote for their favorite pieces and places flags around the city indicating the venues where art can be found.
Hoag came up with the idea for flags after using balloons the first year of the event.
“I about killed myself keeping the balloons inflated,” Hoag said.
After spending years traveling around the country entering his work into art shows, Hoag shifted his focus supporting and promoting the local arts community. This event is one of the main ways he accomplishes this goal.
“I know artists who have sold their work as a direct result of Art and Soul and without it, nobody would have ever seen their work,” Hoag said. “It has increased the visibility of arts in the community.”
This increased visibility has helped influence the importance placed on public art in the city, LaMure said. This includes recent works like the Diligent Usher, a sculpture of a horse pulling a scrapper at North Five Points and the bronze sculpture of surveyor John E. Hayes that’s on display at the Downtown Commons near City Hall.
The latter is the work of LaMure, who spoke of the possible hidden effects of Art and Soul: “Who knows what’s transpired because of this event and what kind of artist will grow from this.”