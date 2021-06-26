Bringing Art and Soul into the Magic Valley

“It’s inspired the community to honor the arts more than it ever has,” LaMure said.

As Art and Soul grew, it became too much for Hoag to handle on his own. He partnered with the Magic Valley Arts Council for the event’s third year, and turned it over completely to the group the year after.

But he remains engaged in the planning of the event and helps out wherever he’s needed. He runs the website through which people vote for their favorite pieces and places flags around the city indicating the venues where art can be found.

Hoag came up with the idea for flags after using balloons the first year of the event.

“I about killed myself keeping the balloons inflated,” Hoag said.

After spending years traveling around the country entering his work into art shows, Hoag shifted his focus supporting and promoting the local arts community. This event is one of the main ways he accomplishes this goal.

“I know artists who have sold their work as a direct result of Art and Soul and without it, nobody would have ever seen their work,” Hoag said. “It has increased the visibility of arts in the community.”