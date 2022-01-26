Bring on the romance: Your guide to celebrating Valentine's Day in the Magic Valley

You might be thinking that you have plenty of time left to plan your Valentine’s Day date, but it may creep up faster than you think, and many popular spots are already booking up quickly.

If you want to impress your Valentines sweetheart, here are some of the specials and events going on in the Magic Valley to help you get a head start.

Recreational events

Join the Outdoor Recreation Center at the College of Southern Idaho for a guided snowshoe trip in the South Hills, and bring your special someone! ORC will provide snowshoes, poles, and a few treats to make the date special. Student are $15/couple, CSI staff/faculty are $25/couple, and community members are $35/couple. facebook.com/events/1020504905431626

A Valentine’s Day Luminary Hike will be held Feb. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Castle Rocks State Park. The hike is a half mile and self-paced, around Castle Rocks Pond lit by luminaries. Stroll the lit path with your valentine and then warm up by the bonfire. The event is free and all ages are welcome. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/events/valentines-day-luminary-hike-castle-rocks-state-park

Dinners

Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery is hosting a “Love and

Wine” event on Feb. 12. Bring your valentine to enjoy live music by Aaron Golay and be treated to three different wines to pair along with chocolate-dipped strawberries and other special Valentine’s Day treats. facebook.com/events/614145936540720

Magic Valley Brewing is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with limited reservations, at both their Twin Falls and Buhl locations. facebook.com/magicvalleybrewing/photos/a.1597898693779701/3184166855152869/

Twin Beans Coffee Company will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner with wine and a three-course meal on Feb. 12. Two seating windows are available from 5 p.m.—5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.—7:30.p.m. Tickets are $55 per person. facebook.com/events/445089397061687

Yellow Brick Café Valentine’s Wine Dinner will be held on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., serving seven carefully curated courses with seven unique wine pairings. The dinner will cost $150 per person. facebook.com/the

yellowbrickcafe/photos/a.1104967089636808/2690459807754187/

On Feb. 14th at 6 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course will be having a Valentines Dinner with live music by Heath Clark. allevents.in/filer/valentines

-day-with-heath-clark

Flowers and candy

Don’t stick to the box stores. Here are some local options to try to make your gift extra special and to help a local business:

Canyon Floral, 208-733-9292

Absolutely Flowers, 208-734-2800

Fox Floral, 208-733-2674

Idaho Flower Company, 208-644-1140

Frederickson’s Candy, 208-733-7624

Daisy’s Olde Time Confections, 208-733-7171

More Valentine’s Day ideas

Want something different than the usual gifts? Here are some other Magic Valley places to try for a special date:

Gemstone Climbing Gym, 208-329-7257

The Bearded Axe, 208-933-2937

Fillmore Bed and Breakfast, 702-580-3310

The Haight Home Bed and Breakfast, 208-862-7829

Hands On, 208-736-4475

Koto Brewing Company, 208-933-2570

