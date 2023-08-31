An agreement between members of the Brewers Confectioners Tobacco and Grain Millers Union and Amalgamated Sugar Company has been reached, averting a possible strike.

On Wednesday, union members from the four Amalgamated factories voted to ratify a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that covers approximately 1,400 employees, 1,200 of which are union members.

The agreement comes as the first trucks have begun delivering beets to the factory to be sliced for processing into sugar.

This is the third contract union membership has voted on this month. Union membership voted to authorize a strike if the contract terms were not improved.

After voting to reject the first two proposed contracts, the union members voted to ratify the third version of the contract.

Brendan Van Sickle, vice president of BCTGM Local 283G, told the Times-News that an estimated 90% of union members cast ballots in this week's vote, and a strong majority voted to ratify the newest version of the contract.

“This puts us at the best contract in Amalgamated history,” Van Sickle said in a phone call. “It puts us at the strongest contract in the sugar industry in the U.S. at this time.”

“Our annual increases, those were a win, insurance was a win, premiums were a win," Van Sickle said. “(The) pension was a win. We didn’t give up anything. And wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of our union members.”

Earlier versions of the contract were rejected, in part because a proposed soft-freeze the pension, which would allow current workers with a pension to keep it, but would not have allowed new workers to access the pension.

“For us to be able to keep our pension is a pretty big win, in our eyes,” Van Sickle told the Times-News.

The new contract also offers a raise structure that will quickly bring wages up in line with several years of inflation and cost of living increases in the region.

Van Sickle said he has been at the factory for eight years, and has been on the executive board of the BCTGM Local for five. He said during the pandemic, the contract extension included an 8.75% pay raise over three years. In that same time span, however, the cost of living increased 16%.

The announcement of the contract agreement comes just days before Labor Day, a national holiday observed on the first Monday in September, as an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers and Labor.

Van Sickle said the timing of the agreement was a good one.

“To the people that understand the significance of it, it’s actually really cool that we were able to ratify a collective bargaining agreement the weekend before Labor Day,” Van Sickle said. “Labor Day was brought to you by union workers.”

In a statement, Fran Malecha, president and CEO of Amalgamated Sugar, said the company was pleased with the outcome of negotiations.

“The new collective bargaining agreement will allow Amalgamated Sugar to remain competitive in the market to attract and retain our valued employees. The new agreement provides employees with significant wage increases, maintains zero premium health insurance coverage for employees for the next five years, and introduces new benefits. It provides certainty and security to all our employees, grower-owners, and the communities we operate in.”

Amalgamated is the third-biggest employer in the Magic Valley among companies that submit information to the Idaho Department of Labor.