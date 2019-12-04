Trial delayed in child sex case
BURLEY — A jury trial set to begin on Wednesday for a Burley man accused of multiple counts of lewd conduct with a child was postponed until a judge can determine if the man is indigent.
Antonio J. Delacruz, 20, was charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 in August 2018, according to court records.
A judge agreed Wednesday to vacate the trial and set a status conference for 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in Cassia County District Court.
According to court records, Delacruz’s attorney requested an alternate district judge to review Delacruz’s financial requests regarding him being indigent, which caused the trial delay.
The trial date was not reset.
According to police, the boy, then age 9, told officials during a child evaluation that he was about four years old the first time Delacruz raped him. Delacruz was 13-years-old at the time. The boy said the abuse continued until he was 8 years old.
Work to close portion of Eastland Drive
TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will install new sewer manholes and pipe under Eastland Drive at the intersection of Kimberly Road Friday and Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
During construction, northbound traffic on Eastland from Kimberly Road will be directed to the turn lane to continue north. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through construction zones, follow posted traffic signs and signals, and yield to workers and equipment in the construction area.
The new sewer line will supply services for further commercial development at Eastland Business Park. Question about the project can be directed to On Point Excavation & Construction at 208-749-9277, or to Hammer & Creel Building Company at 208-631-1245.
Former senior center director sentenced
BURLEY — The former director of The Senior Junction senior center will serve 12 months of probation on a charge of aiding in a misdemeanor.
Catherine Ann Walcroft was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, placed on probation and given a $200 fine. A request for restitution to the center will be left open for 90 days, according to court documents.
Walcroft was sentenced under a plea agreement with the state.
She was originally charged with grand theft after police said she stole more than $1,000 from the senior center. Police said she stole money through multiple methods between January and November 2017.
Documents said she stole from the senior center by paying for personal items with handwritten checks, taking cash without permission and by using a financial card for things she was unauthorized to purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.