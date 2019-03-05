RUPERT — The South Central Public Health District, with the Idaho Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, is offering a free dinner for parents who want to learn how to talk to their kids about safe sex.
The Bridging the Gap dinner and discussion will be at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Doc’s Pizza, 514 Sixth St., Rupert. Space is limited, so RSVP by Friday. To reserve your seat or for more information, call 208-678-8221.
Parents of middle and high school youth and others in the community are invited to attend this free dinner and discussion. With the guidance of trained facilitators, local youth will present a slideshow, video excerpts and role-plays that model honest dialogue between teens and parents. Each of these activities will help prepare parents to start or continue meaningful communication with their own teens about sex.
In Idaho, 37 percent of high school teenagers say they have already experimented with sex. Of those, only about half said they used a condom to protect against unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases. Meanwhile, Idaho has reported an increase in sexually transmitted diseases across the state.
“Talking about sex is uncomfortable and scary, but it’s important that kind of information comes from parents first,” Adria Masoner, SCPHD health education specialist, said in a statement. “Even if your kids are waiting until marriage, they will have questions. If they don’t get facts from you, they may turn to friends or the internet to try to understand sex on their own.”
