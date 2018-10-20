Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — To celebrate World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, Bridgeview Estates is collecting bottles of water to donate to The Salvation Army. This is endorsed by Life Care Centers of America, of which Bridgeview is a part.

Drop off single bottles, cases or jugs of water to the local office at 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. Or call Nichole Smith at 208-879-0596 to have them picked up.

