TWIN FALLS — To celebrate World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, Bridgeview Estates is collecting bottles of water to donate to The Salvation Army. This is endorsed by Life Care Centers of America, of which Bridgeview is a part.
Drop off single bottles, cases or jugs of water to the local office at 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. Or call Nichole Smith at 208-879-0596 to have them picked up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.