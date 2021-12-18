Bridger Baxter Memorial Park honors Jerome native and disc golfer

JEROME — Mike Tylka doesn’t know much about disc golf, but he has devoted a lot of his time to building a new disc golf course in the county’s Snake River Canyons Park.

Tylka spearheaded the construction of the 18-hole course before stepping down from his position as chairman of the park’s board of directors. He now volunteers as an adviser to the group.

The official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for spring and signage and course maps are yet to go up. But Tylka, who lives near the park, has already seen players using the course.

Disc golf is similar to regular golf in practice, but, instead of using golf clubs and balls, players throw Frisbee-like discs of various sizes and weights toward elevated metal baskets with chains.

A few mandatory obstacles add challenges for golfers, but the park’s board of directors wanted to keep the course in the desert as natural as possible, Tylka said.

The course — which covers 40 acres in a large park leased by Jerome County from the Bureau of Land Management — also includes the first “footgolf” course in the state, he said. Footgolf is a newer game combining soccer and golf.

The free course “fits very well in the Snake River Canyons Park,” Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell told the Times-News. “It’s another venue for people who like to recreate outdoors.”

The game exploded onto the local scene in 2005, course designer Mike Stradley said Thursday.

Stradley owns the Disc Golf Distribution Center in Twin Falls.

“Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world,” he said.

The course is named for Jerome native Bridger Baxter, who died in 2016.

“Bridger was a well-known member of the local disc golf club, the Southern Idaho Chuckers,” Stradley said.

Baxter was a kind soul and a talented disc golfer, professional disc golfer Shawn Black of Twin Falls said Thursday.

“We all miss him dearly,” Black said.

Black has tried out the new Bridger Baxter Memorial Park and is excited to have another place to practice his “addiction.”

“Disc golf is super addictive,” he said. “I see new people picking up the sport all the time, from a couple of buddies trying to figure it out to full families where everyone’s having a blast.”

