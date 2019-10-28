{{featured_button_text}}
Bridge work near Banbury Hot Springs

Bridge work near Hagerman takes place Wednesday and Thursday.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

HAGERMAN — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to place a bridge deck on the newly constructed Salmon Falls Creek Bridge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday near Banbury Hot Springs.

When work is not underway, the area will be open to single-lane traffic with a temporary traffic signal in place. Construction on the project is expected to be complete by early summer of next year.

This is part of a larger bridge replacement project that has been underway since June. When completed, the new structure will be both wider and longer — accommodating two 12-foot lanes in each direction and incorporating a new left-turn lane as well.

“While the deck is being placed, motorists will encounter longer than normal delays,” project manager Kenny Lively said in a statement. “Although most construction delays have been minimal, this upcoming work could result in wait times upwards of 30 to 40 minutes. As such, we are recommending motorists use an alternate route during these days.”

The department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.

The general contractor is RSCI from Boise.

