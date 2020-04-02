Bridge work on I-84 begins next week near Burley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to resurface four Interstate 84 bridges and one overpass bridge on 850 West near Burley. Work is expected to begin next week with resurfacing on the 850 West overpass. Traffic over the bridge will be detoured to the Burley/Paul overpass at Exit 208 while the work is underway.

“Detouring traffic while the overpass is resurfaced allows us to complete work on the project more quickly,” ITD project manager Randal Brunello said in a statement. “It also allows us to reduce project costs and lessen impacts to travelers.”

While work takes place on I-84, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and motorists may encounter minor delays.

Traffic patterns will also change as work shifts from one bridge to another.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the area and watch for crews during working hours.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by September. The general contractor is Coldwater Group.

