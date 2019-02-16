BLISS — As early as Monday, U.S. 30 from west of Bliss to Interstate 84 will close while the Union Pacific Railroad bridge undergoes replacement. Motorists traveling to Bliss on I-84 will need to use Exit 141.
Construction work will include installation of a new box culvert as well as utility relocation. The new bridge structure will have an increased width to allow for larger vehicles to pass. About 1½ miles of U.S. 30 will also be reconstructed.
Work is expected to be complete this fall depending on weather conditions.
The railroad will continue to be operational throughout construction.
Western Construction Inc. from Boise is the contractor for this project.
