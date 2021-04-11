 Skip to main content
Bridge inspection to take place this week on Interstate 84 near Jerome
Inspecting the bridge

An Idaho Transportation Department worker inspects the I.B. Perrine Bridge using a special under-bridge inspection truck Sept. 15, 2020.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

SHOSHONE — Drivers can expect additional lane restrictions near Jerome this week as crews from the Idaho Transportation Department perform a routine bridge inspection on Interstate 84.

On Thursday, crews will inspect the bridge located near milepost 163. They will examine the bridge deck and deploy ITD’s under-bridge inspection truck from the eastbound lanes of I-84 and from the county road on the north side of the interstate.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane while inspections are underway. Work is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We will begin with a left-lane closure in the I-84 eastbound lanes and then alternate to a right-lane closure as our inspection progresses,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower. “These lane restrictions are separate from the nearby work zone between Jerome and Twin Falls, so it’s important that drivers are attentive when traveling on this section of I-84.”

Drivers are urged to exercise caution near the work zones and watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the area.

