TWIN FALLS — Good news, Magic Valley: The smoke is clearing.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted an air pollution caution for all eight south-central Idaho counties. Six counties had been under the advisory since Wednesday, with Blaine and Camas counties being added Friday for a three-day forecast for unhealthy air quality due to smoke.
As of noon Monday, the air quality in the region was in the green for the Air Quality Index. It was forecast to be in the “good” or “moderate” categories, but slight changes in weather or fire behavior could affect that drastically.
Outdoor burning restrictions have also been lifted, DEQ announced.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Twin Falls Air Quality Index was 19, according to DEQ recordings on AirNow.gov. Anything between 0 and 50 is considered of little or no risk to the community.
