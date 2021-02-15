Breast milk from mothers with COVID could help protect babies, Idaho researchers say

Research led by the University of Idaho found some breastfeeding mothers with COVID-19 had antibodies in their breast milk that are known to offset the virus.

Breastfeeding mothers with COVID-19 could create antibodies in their milk that can offset the virus, researchers said.

A research team led by the University of Idaho reported Tuesday that mothers with COVID-19 don’t pass on the coronavirus in their milk, but instead could transfer antibodies that can neutralize the virus.

The team looked at 37 milk samples from 18 women who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and none of the samples contained the virus. Two-thirds, however, contained two antibodies known to fight COVID-19, researchers said.

“Taken together, our data do not support maternal-to-infant transmission of SARS-CoV-2 via milk,” the researchers reported in the journal mBio published by the American Society for Microbiology. “These results support recommendations to continue breastfeeding during mild-to-moderate maternal COVID-19 illness.”

The sample size is small and could limit researchers’ findings. More research is underway, though. The team has since enrolled 50 women with COVID-19 in its study and has followed their progress, the researchers said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}