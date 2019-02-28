TWIN FALLS — Young men who will complete their junior year of high school this year and have at least one semester of high school remaining are eligible to apply for the American Legion Gem Boys State, which will be June 2 through June 7 at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
Those attending will have the opportunity to form city, county and state governments, a legislature and court system. They will learn about government by doing — campaigning for office, holding elections and debating bills.
Two boys will be selected to attend Boys Nation and learn governmental procedures at the national level. Boys will also earn two college credits.
For more information or an application, contact your school counselor or call the American Legion Post 47 Commander at 208-326-5149.
