top story

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley expand service in Jerome

COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club

Bella Pato does her homework Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley will soon launch its program north of the Snake River. 

Through a partnership with the Jerome School District, the Boys and Girls Club will begin a program on Monday, Oct. 24, that will operate out of Summit Elementary, serving from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Local community members Con and Lisa Paulos have supported the Boys and Girls Clubs for nearly two decades. As longtime Jerome residents, they see the value a club can bring to a community and are passionate about enriching the community they cherish, and have donated $100,000 to get the ball rolling.

“Through years of working with the Boys & Girls Club and watching the truly remarkable changes it makes in the lives of children, we felt that we had to step up to help launch a program in Jerome," Lisa Paulos said. "We know that our community and families will be much stronger with a club in Jerome.”

The organization does not provide day care. The youth development organization provides services to youth and families during non-school hours.

Members range in age from 5 to 18 and programs encompass character and leadership, education and development, health and life skills, the arts, and sports and recreation.

The long-term goal for the Jerome community is to serve children from all local schools at a centralized location. Fundraising efforts are underway for a permanent location and operating expenses.

