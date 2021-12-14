Boy hit by car in Twin Falls in medically induced coma

TWIN FALLS — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured last week when he was struck by a car as he crossed Cheney Drive West near Walmart, police say.

Adrian Brandell of Twin Falls was crossing Cheney in the crosswalk at Billiar Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday when his two companions saw an oncoming car and darted across the road in front of him, Twin Falls Police Lt. Luke Allen told the Times-News on Tuesday.

The eastbound car swerved left to miss the first two boys in the crosswalk and struck Adrian instead, Allen said.

Officer Tyler Kraft is investigating the accident, Allen said.

Adrian's mother, Vanessa Ann Brandell, said her son was lying about 15 feet from the crosswalk when she arrived at the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center then flown to St. Luke's Boise, where he remains in a medically induced coma, his mother said Tuesday.

Adrian's father, Ryan Brandell, is also in Boise with Adrian. His parents have been married for 18 years and have one other son and three daughters.

Adrian has a fractured skull and swelling on his brain, Vanessa Brandell said. Surgeons placed a metal plate in his right leg and sutured several wounds on the right side of his face.

"This has been extremely hard," his mother said. "He's the most helpful, considerate kid you will ever meet.

"Adrian's a gentle soul."

