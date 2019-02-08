Try 1 month for 99¢
Boy's apology to police

This note of apology was written by Max, a nine-year-old Madison boy who called 911 because he had a 7 p.m. bed time.

MADISON, Wis. — A nine-year-old boy upset he had to go to bed at 7 p.m. called 911 to vent, then had second thoughts about dialing the emergency phone line and wrote, or rather printed, an apology.

The note, sent on Monday to Madison police, came from Max, who took full responsibility for the rash action.

"I am sorry for wasting your time on Friday," Max wrote. "I shall not do that again."

West District Capt. Timothy Patton appreciated Max's apology.

"Thank you to Max and his family for taking the time to send us this letter," Patton said. "In his defense, a 7 p.m. bedtime might seem a bit unfair."

Max didn't get fined or jailed for misuse of 911, but there are penalties for those who don't write very apologetic notes to the police.

State law says a person making a 911 call without an emergency to back it up can face a fine ranging from $100 to $600, as well as 90 days in jail.

