MADISON, Wis. — A nine-year-old boy upset he had to go to bed at 7 p.m. called 911 to vent, then had second thoughts about dialing the emergency phone line and wrote, or rather printed, an apology.
The note, sent on Monday to Madison police, came from Max, who took full responsibility for the rash action.
"I am sorry for wasting your time on Friday," Max wrote. "I shall not do that again."
West District Capt. Timothy Patton appreciated Max's apology.
"Thank you to Max and his family for taking the time to send us this letter," Patton said. "In his defense, a 7 p.m. bedtime might seem a bit unfair."
Max didn't get fined or jailed for misuse of 911, but there are penalties for those who don't write very apologetic notes to the police.
State law says a person making a 911 call without an emergency to back it up can face a fine ranging from $100 to $600, as well as 90 days in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.