TWIN FALLS — On one special night every winter, a few thousand people gather in the Magic Valley to watch volunteers with little to no boxing experience beat the living daylights out of each other for a good cause.
This Saturday is the College of Southern Idaho Boxing Smoker. Proceeds from the event, which will likely gross a bit more than $40,000, help fund the rodeo team throughout the year.
CSI rodeo team head coach Steven Birnie said that the fundraiser is critical.
“Rodeo is expensive,” Birnie said.
The team has to lease animals, buy hay, cover travel expenses and raise money for scholarships.
This will be the 43rd annual Smoker. There will be 15 fights, each consisting of three 1-minute rounds. Most of the fighters are volunteers, but Birnie said about eight boxers are members of the rodeo team. The event lasts about two hours.
A three-minute fight might sound quick, but most of the fighters will be gassed well before their matches end, Birnie said.
“I always tell them, ‘It’ll be the longest three minutes of your life,’” he said. “Afterwards they say, ‘Yeah, it was.’”
The fighters’ inexperience typically makes the night more entertaining.
“There’s no technique really,” Birnie said.
The Expo Center will probably be full on Saturday. Birnie said the atmosphere is almost always electric.
General admission tickets cost $10, bleacher seats are $15, floor and mezzanine seats cost $18 and ringside seats are $30. The CSI Expo Center, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, Shoe & Tack Shop in Jerome and EZ Money Auto in Burley are selling tickets. Seats are $2 more expensive if you buy them at the door.
There will likely be 3,000 people packing the building.
“It’s just an exciting evening,” Birnie said. “It’s the place to be Saturday night the 25th for sure.”
