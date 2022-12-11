Bower ball winner: Buhl 'powerhouse' leads Indians' football resurgence

BUHL — What a difference a year made for the Buhl football team.

The Indians made a remarkable run to the 3A state quarterfinals after a first-place finish in the Sawtooth Conference – one season after winning just three games.

How did it happen?

Football, of course, is a team sport, and Buhl had an impressive offensive line bolstered by returning seniors that created lots of holes in the running game.

Jayce Bower was the primary beneficiary. The Indians running back totaled 2,309 yards on the ground, the most in the state – averaging a whopping 7.9 yards a carry – and scored 22 touchdowns during his senior year.

He continually reviewed tapes and learned how to adapt to Buhl’s new offense style, too.

“I’m a big film guy,” Bower told the Times-News this week. “I like to see where teams’ defensive lines are lining up and see formations that other teams run. I actually like to know the coverages, too.”

Bower’s preparation ahead of games allowed him to execute plays at a more proficient level and move the ball with determination and knowledge.

He became the “mitochondria,” Buhl head coach Allyn Reynolds said, the “powerhouse” of the team.

Bower’s on-field performance, combined with his leadership abilities, helped him secure Offensive Most Valuable Player honors on the 3A All-Conference team.

“Being a leader is doing what’s right,” Bower said.

He reminisced on the importance of being a good influence on his teammates and leading by example. Bower knew communication was key when he stepped into the role of team captain, and said he continually looked for ways to keep the team motivated.

How did Bower stay focused?

“The coaches believed in us,” and having a good group of seniors who worked with each other since the beginning, Bower said.

“It doesn’t hurt that he just likes to play football, regardless of the stats or score,” Reynolds said.

Also, Bower’s humbleness and acceptance of feedback allowed him to develop with the aid of coaches.

“He doesn’t panic,” Reynolds said, and he “always has a smile on his face.”

Buhl wrestling head coach Fred Bartlett set the stage for Bower to be mentally prepared for the football seasons.

Bartlett has been influential in Bower’s high school athletic career. Bower remembered his guidance since middle school athletics, which he said heavily impacted his understanding of both football and wrestling.

What’s next for Bower?

He has already started checking off the goals on his list.

“I want to leave a good reputation at the school,” Bower said, and “leave the Buhl football program better than I found it.”

Bower hopes to play collegiately and is exploring his potential options. But, for now, it’s wrestling season: Bower returns to the mats in the 145-pound weight class for the Indians.

At a glance WHAT: Buhl Wrestling at Willy Dobbs Invitational WHEN: Matches begin at 3 p.m. Friday and continue at 9 a.m. Saturday. WHERE: Canyon Ridge High School, Twin Falls.