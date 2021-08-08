‘Borderline dangerous’: For outside workers, record heat leads to taxing summer

BOISE — The stifling temperatures began in early June, and they have not let up since.

Through it all, workers throughout the Treasure Valley have hardly let up, either, even when their line of work means toiling outside in extreme heat and what can be unsafe conditions.

Record-breaking temperatures have been the norm in Boise and Idaho this summer, with the heat wave featuring blistering days and nights that hardly cool down. Before Saturday, when was the last time a daytime high didn’t hit at least 90? That would be June 16. The number of days in July that featured a nighttime low exceeding 70? That would be 19.

“Once you start working in this stuff, it really wears you down,” Jason Valentine, a foreman for TLC Landscape, told the Idaho Statesman.

Almost any heat statistic you choose this summer seems staggering. Back on June 2, temperatures in Boise missed a record by one degree, when it hit 96. The following day it was 103, breaking a record set in 2007 by five degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Between June 28 and July 6, temperatures topped 100 every day — tying the record of nine days in a row for triple-digit heat. It was 106 on July 6, the hottest it’s ever been on that date, according to the NWS.