BOOM! Fireworks on sale, but the rules for selling them varies across the state

TWIN FALLS — Idahoans can purchase fireworks as of Wednesday, but the types of products residents will find at local stands varies due to different interpretations and enforcement of state law.
In Twin Falls, both the city and county, vendors can only sell what state statue identifies as “nonaerial common fireworks.” These are often referred to as “safe and sane” fireworks, and include sparklers or smoke devices. Firecrackers and other similar products are not included in this definition.
“Simply put, if they go up in the air, they aren’t going to be legal, and if they explode they aren’t going to be legal,” said Deputy Brook Prudent of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
But residents could cross the Perrine Bridge and likely purchase aerial fireworks, like the ones commonly seen at public displays, from stands in Jerome County, although not in the city of Jerome. The same is true for other counties in the Magic Valley and throughout the state.
Gary Taylor, captain and chief deputy with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, said the county does not have a specific fireworks ordinance and instead follows state law.
“Aerials are technically illegal to shoot off unless you have a permit to purchase them for a public display,” Taylor said. “It’s not illegal to buy and possess them.”
In Jerome County, commissioners approved permits for 10 stands this year. Taylor said some of these stands are probably selling aerial fireworks, but the sheriff’s office is not actively cracking down on these vendors.
Instead, the office deals with illegal fireworks on a case-by-case basis, much like speeding tickets, Taylor said. The department responds to complaints of illegal fireworks and can cite people for using these products. And in situations where their use leads to property damage, the person could face criminal charges or be held liable for civil damages.
Taylor said the sheriff’s office has not more vigorously pursued banning the sale of these fireworks altogether because it has not been that much of a problem. And, also, because it is a bit of a political issue.
“We aren’t going to be the ones known as anti-American and anti-fireworks,” Taylor said.
Nonetheless, county commissioners could review and modify existing regulations to make them more stringent or clarify what can or cannot be sold in the county, Taylor said.
Other jurisdictions have cracked down more heavily on the sale of these aerial fireworks. Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda declined to comment on how other jurisdictions interpret state law, but he said that the city and county have specific ordinances beyond Idaho code banning the purchase of these types of fireworks.
The city’s ordinance has been in place since before he became fire marshal six years ago. County commissioners passed a similar ordinance about three years ago, Lauda said.
Despite this, the city receives numerous calls of illegal firework use every year. Throughout his 20 years with the city, Lauda has seen the usage of fireworks, both legal and illegal, lead to car and house fires, as well as wildland blazes.
The city of Jerome deals with similar issues despite also having an ordinance in place prohibiting the sale of aerial fireworks within the city.
“It’s easily and accessible,” Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison said. “And when they light them off in the city there’s always a risk of fire, especially with this year and the drought conditions.”
During a meeting in late May, the Twin Falls City Council briefly discussed the merits of sending a letter to nearby elected officials encouraging them to not allow the sale of aerial fireworks in their jurisdictions.
The conversation started after two residents requested the council take action to limit the number of aerial fireworks set off throughout the city around the Fourth of July.
“My thing is all we’re doing is asking (other elected officials) to, and again I have not read state law, I’m taking it off of the research the (speakers) have done, but all we’re asking them to do is uphold state law,” Councilmember Christopher Reid said. “That shouldn’t be too controversial.”
The item did not return on a future agenda for further discussion.
Other cities in Idaho have made similar pleas. In January 2020, the city of Nampa sent a letter to lawmakers requesting legislation that clarifies the state’s fireworks regulations.
The letter referenced a 2017 legal analysis of existing state law from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office. This opinion states that only people with a permit to use aerial fireworks in a public display are able to purchase these kinds of fireworks.
After this opinion, which the attorney general’s office wrote in response to a request from a state lawmaker, became public, the office issued a statement clarifying that the opinion was not a “ban, a ruling, a decision or a directive.”
“Some law enforcement agencies may agree with the analysis and change their enforcement policies,” the statement read. “Others may ignore it.”
The Legislature has not taken action to close the perceived loopholes in state law since Wasden’s office released this opinion.
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said he does not serve on committees that would be in a position to change the state’s fireworks laws, so he is not sure if the issue has been debated recently. However, he recalls previous discussions at the Legislature regarding this issue getting tangled up in debate over the free market and potential harm to businesses.
While the use of these fireworks is a concern every year, Lauda said this is even more so the case this year. With the Magic Valley experiencing moderate and severe levels of drought, unsafe use of fireworks, both legal and illegal ones, could easily spark a fire.
“We’re about a month ahead of where we should be as far as everything being dry,” Lauda said. “Whether it’s ‘safe and sane’ or not, we want to be extremely careful this year because we don’t want brush fires.”
To prevent this from occurring, Lauda recommends people use fireworks away from dry shrubs or grass and to always have water handy to extinguish the products. After using the fireworks, people should soak them in a bucket of water prior to throwing them away.
People can purchase and use fireworks from June 23 to midnight on July 5, as well as a few days in late December before New Year’s Day. After that, Lauda said people should soak unused fireworks in a bucket filled with water for 24 hours before disposing of them as it is illegal to store fireworks without a permit.