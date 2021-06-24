BOOM! Fireworks on sale, but the rules for selling them varies across the state

The city’s ordinance has been in place since before he became fire marshal six years ago. County commissioners passed a similar ordinance about three years ago, Lauda said.

Despite this, the city receives numerous calls of illegal firework use every year. Throughout his 20 years with the city, Lauda has seen the usage of fireworks, both legal and illegal, lead to car and house fires, as well as wildland blazes.

The city of Jerome deals with similar issues despite also having an ordinance in place prohibiting the sale of aerial fireworks within the city.

“It’s easily and accessible,” Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison said. “And when they light them off in the city there’s always a risk of fire, especially with this year and the drought conditions.”

During a meeting in late May, the Twin Falls City Council briefly discussed the merits of sending a letter to nearby elected officials encouraging them to not allow the sale of aerial fireworks in their jurisdictions.

The conversation started after two residents requested the council take action to limit the number of aerial fireworks set off throughout the city around the Fourth of July.