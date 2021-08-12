Books, helmets and a fitness trail: First Federal Foundation awards 16 grants

TWIN FALLS — The laundromat on Main Street in Gooding has a literacy center. While parents wash clothes, children can sit at the small table in the corner a read a good book.

The Gooding Public Library set up the space last year and almost immediately had interest from another laundromat in town.

With the support of the First Federal Foundation, a second mini-library will soon be created.

“I am so ecstatic to get books into the homes and into the hands of children and watch that growth. It’s a marvelous opportunity,” said library director Cindy Bigler.

Gooding Public Library was one of 16 organizations that received money from the First Federal Foundation on Wednesday. The foundation awarded $45,024.47 to support a variety of projects.

“Today is about good news,” said Lori Ward, chair of the foundation board of directors. “All about good news, to celebrate all of you and your projects and your organizations that make the whole Magic Valley a great place to live.”

Ward said the funds help to facilitate projects that might fall between the cracks of other grant opportunities. The foundation awards grants twice each year.

Here are all the grant recipients: