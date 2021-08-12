Books, helmets and a fitness trail: First Federal Foundation awards 16 grants

TWIN FALLS — The laundromat on Main Street in Gooding has a literacy center. While parents wash clothes, children can sit at the small table in the corner a read a good book.
The Gooding Public Library set up the space last year and almost immediately had interest from another laundromat in town.
With the support of the First Federal Foundation, a second mini-library will soon be created.
“I am so ecstatic to get books into the homes and into the hands of children and watch that growth. It’s a marvelous opportunity,” said library director Cindy Bigler.
Gooding Public Library was one of 16 organizations that received money from the First Federal Foundation on Wednesday. The foundation awarded $45,024.47 to support a variety of projects.
“Today is about good news,” said Lori Ward, chair of the foundation board of directors. “All about good news, to celebrate all of you and your projects and your organizations that make the whole Magic Valley a great place to live.”
Ward said the funds help to facilitate projects that might fall between the cracks of other grant opportunities. The foundation awards grants twice each year.
Here are all the grant recipients:
Because Kids Grieve
The nonprofit provides activities and events for children and teenagers that help them live through loss and grief. The funds they received will be used to improve the back steps of the grief center in Twin Falls and make it safer.
Blanket Blessings
Started by Martha Roberts in her home, Blanket Blessings provides blankets and bedding to those in need. With the funds it received, the nonprofit will help Valley House homeless shelter and provide bedding for 60 beds.
Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley
Museum staff will use their funding to expand and enhance their outreach program supplies.
Filer School District
Behind Filer Intermediate School used to be a grove of Russian olive trees, an invasive species. Principal Matt Mahannah and physical education teacher Christi Hollifield will use the money they received to create a paved fitness trail where the trees used to live.
Jerome County Senior Citizens
The senior center needs a new ramp to access the storage shed, a new handicap door push button, and a sign for the front of the building.
Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare
The school will use the money it received to buy new cubbies and replace their existing ones with a more accessible and safer alternative.
Magic Mountain Ski Patrol
The ski patrol conducted a survey and realized many children were not wearing helmets on the mountain. The funds will help it purchase 100 helmets for families that otherwise couldn’t afford one.
Magic Valley Humanitarian Center
The center needs blinds to help protect their volunteers while they make a variety of things for the community, including school, hygiene, and newborn kits.
Magic Valley Arts Council
The arts council will use the funds to fix electrical outlets in their auditorium. They rent out the auditorium to create revenue and support arts access throughout the community.
Magic Valley Fellowship Hall
The fellowship hall will use the money it received to buy new tables and chairs and replace siding on its building.
Oakley Valley Arts Council
The Howells Opera House gets extremely hot during the summer and actors dressed in period clothing for performances were overheating. The First Federal money will go towards purchasing two air conditioning units.
Robert Stuart Middle School
The school will be using the money it received to give books to kids through a rewards program.
Twin Falls Educational Foundation
Students participating in the residential construction program will receive new tools and supplies. The program helps to train students for the workforce or summer jobs.
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House
The youth house provides housing for young adults that have aged out of foster care. The grant money it received will go toward replacing kitchen appliances, utensils and organizers.
Twin Falls Senior Citizen’s Foundation
The senior center had a leak four months ago that damaged its kitchen. The grant money will allow the center to fix the faulty plumbing.
