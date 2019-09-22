{{featured_button_text}}
Book-signing with Hartgen is Saturday

Hartgen will discuss his new book, “Tradition & Progress," on Saturday.

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will host a book-signing for Stephen Hartgen at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

Hartgen will discuss his new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho Growth Since 1990.” Books will be available for purchase and the author’s signature.

There is no admission fee. Additional parking is at the rear of the metal building.

For more information, call 208-736-4675.

