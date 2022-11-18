 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Book sale takes place at ISDB campus

  • 0
Keeping the library stocked

A stack of books in need of repair sits in in the Technical Services Department at the Twin Falls Public Library in Twin Falls. 

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — The Deaf Ambassadors of Idaho is partnering with the David G Wilding Museum at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind this weekend during a fundraiser.

More than 1,000 books are for sale and money raised will go to the museum’s video project, which will preserve the oral history of ISDB, Gooding and the deaf community in Idaho.

The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1450 Main St., the round building on the ISDB campus in Gooding.

A wide range of books are available. Paperbacks are $1, hardback books are $2, and antique books are $3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Diane Kuhn, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Park…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News