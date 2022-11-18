Book sale takes place at ISDB campus

GOODING — The Deaf Ambassadors of Idaho is partnering with the David G Wilding Museum at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind this weekend during a fundraiser.

More than 1,000 books are for sale and money raised will go to the museum’s video project, which will preserve the oral history of ISDB, Gooding and the deaf community in Idaho.

The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1450 Main St., the round building on the ISDB campus in Gooding.

A wide range of books are available. Paperbacks are $1, hardback books are $2, and antique books are $3.