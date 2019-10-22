TWIN FALLS — Sometimes family members find interesting things when going through boxes of memorabilia, such as a live World War II-era grenade.
That was the case last Thursday when a family in Twin Falls County was looking through a 94-year-old’s belongings, according to J.P. O’Donnell of the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad.
The family discovered a grenade in a shadow box, and another among the memorabilia.
O’Donnell said the former soldier’s son-in-law noticed the grenades and did a bit of research before contacting the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, which then called in the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad.
O’Donnell responded to the house, where the grenade in the shadow box was found to be inert.
“The other was believed to be still live,” he said.
O’Donnell spoke to the Army veteran, who didn’t recall having the grenades. Piecing together the story, it appeared the grenades were brought home in the man’s duffel bag in 1946.
The Mountain Home Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was then contacted, O’Donnell said.
“The bomb squad has an agreement that any military ordnance we find, the military deals with,” he said.
The base team has specialized training to ensure military-related devices are properly handled.
On Friday, the grenade was taken to the county range at Hub Butte Landfill and detonated.
In less dangerous bomb squad news, this week, O’Donnell is testing a new piece of equipment: a 3D printer.
“We’ll be able to create specialized tools we need,” O’Donnell said.
Rather than having to purchase such tools, the printer can create them using files that can be downloaded onto the computer.
“It’s much faster and less expensive,” O’Donnell said.
