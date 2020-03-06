4 Boise State students in self-isolation out of 'abundance of caution' for coronavirus

BOISE — Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.

According to Boise State officials, none of the students have shown any signs or symptoms of illness. Based on recommendations from federal and state public health experts, Boise State has instituted procedures for self isolating students visiting or returning from countries with Level-3 travel warnings, according to a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created three levels to categorize the risk travelers could face. Level-3 asks travelers to avoid nonessential travel to South Korea, China, Italy and Iran due to the coronavirus.

“Public health experts have assured us that the chances of any instance or spread of the illness are very low,” said Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn. “Out of an abundance of caution we want to do all we can to support and ensure the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.”

Boise State’s actions mirror other precautionary measures being taken by agencies across the state.

Boise State University adopts CDC recommendations