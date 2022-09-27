Boise State’s 4-year starting QB leaves team after coordinator change, rocky start to season

BOISE — Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is no longer a member of the Boise State football team. Bachmeier was not at practice on Tuesday, and he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he has initiated the transfer process.

The senior left the team to contemplate his next move just days after a brutal loss to 15-point underdog UTEP and head coach Andy Avalos’ firing of offensive coordinator Tim Plough, according to a spokesperson for Boise State.

Redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start at quarterback Friday against San Diego State (6 p.m., FS1), Avalos said Tuesday.

Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson told reporters, “I wish Hank the best,” but also noted that he was “excited to see the rest of the guys step up in the room.”

Bachmeier has already graduated from Boise State and was pursuing a master’s degree. As such, he can enter the portal now if he wants. The senior has two years of eligibility remaining because he played in only four games this year, which means he’s still eligible to redshirt, and he still has the option of taking a COVID-19 year.

The NCAA offered players an extra year of eligibility because of the impact the virus had on the shortened 2020 season.

Green, 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Lewisville, Texas, replaced a struggling Bachmeier in the first half of the season opener at Oregon State.

He finished the game with 102 rushing yards, 74 of which came on a touchdown run, and completed 19-of-28 passes for 155 yards and an interception.