Boise State Public Radio takes their show on the road

Boise State Public Radio and Idaho’s listener-supported National Public Radio (NPR) station on Thursday headed to the Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls to put on their “All Things Considered” show hosted by Troy Oppie.

Eric Fredricey, senior broadcast engineer, mentioned that he added an ambient mic from above to pull in a bit more of the natural sound letting the audience on the radio that they were in a cafe.

According to Yellow Brick Cafe owner Kathy McRae, this was the second time the station had reached out to host a show at their location. The previous time was in 2019 before the pandemic started.

The reason for taking the show on the road was to better connect with the communities the station covers, according to Oppie.