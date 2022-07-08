 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boise State Public Radio takes their show on the road

Boise State Radio takes their show on the road

'All Things Considered' host Troy Oppie speaks into his microphone during his show Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Boise State Public Radio and Idaho’s listener-supported National Public Radio (NPR) station on Thursday headed to the Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls to put on their “All Things Considered” show hosted by Troy Oppie.

Boise State Radio takes their show on the road

'All Things Considered' host Troy Oppie talks with Eric Fredricey, senior broadcast engineer, during their show Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls.

Eric Fredricey, senior broadcast engineer, mentioned that he added an ambient mic from above to pull in a bit more of the natural sound letting the audience on the radio that they were in a cafe.

Boise State Radio takes their show on the road

'All Things Considered' host Troy Oppie looks over his laptop while guests mingle and listen in Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls.

According to Yellow Brick Cafe owner Kathy McRae, this was the second time the station had reached out to host a show at their location. The previous time was in 2019 before the pandemic started.

The reason for taking the show on the road was to better connect with the communities the station covers, according to Oppie.

