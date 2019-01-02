BOISE — As a labor and delivery nurse at Saint Alphonsus, Baylee Swift knows the first baby born in the new year is an exciting occurrence. What she didn’t know was 2019’s first Boise baby would be her own.
According to a news release from Saint Alphonsus, Swift was working the night shift on Dec. 31 when she started experiencing labor pains. But her baby wasn’t due for another week.
“The other nurses on the night shift were joking about me having the New Year’s baby, and it happened,” Swift said in the release.
Daughter Oaklee was born at 4:14 a.m. The newest member of the Swift family is 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long. She is the second child for Baylee and husband Justin, who have a son named Colter.
“It is wonderful to have my work family being a part of this experience and for me to see it from the other side,” Swift said. “It was a great experience.”
Oaklee was a bit later to 2019 than Nampa’s New Year’s baby. There, Adelynn Katalina Hernandez was born at 12:11 a.m. to Bianca Ramirez and Jaime Hernandez at Saint Alphonsus’ Birkeland Maternity Center.
Adelynn weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces and is 18 inches long.
Both families received baby clothes, diapers, blankets and other newborn necessities from the hospital.
BURLEY — The Magic Valley’s first baby of 2019 made her appearance relatively late in the day — at 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 1 — but a week early acco…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.