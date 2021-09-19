Boise refugee endured terror amid U.S. war in Iraq. See her art free at Boise State

BOISE — When she was a child, Luma Jasim’s close friends and family knew her as Rassam, an Arabic word meaning the one who paints.

Today, as a refugee in Boise, Jasim still paints. The suffering of her family’s past, the terror she endured and the violence she saw find expression in a new exhibition at Boise State University.

As she walked through the small maze of her paintings on campus, she told an Idaho Statesman reporter about growing up in Baghdad during multiple wars, about fleeing the country after the U.S. invasion, and how her experience with war and international relations contributes to her art.

Finding her voice in the U.S.Jasim and her family fled their home in Baghdad in 2006, three years after the U.S. invasion.

Jasim, 45, was born in Baghdad in 1975, five years before the start of her country’s eight-year war with Iran. For most of her life in Iraq, the country was in wars or under U.S. sanctions. After the U.S. invaded, Jasim said, “that was when we knew we could not keep living there.”

There was violence in Baghdad every day, Jasim said. She and her sister and brothers would kiss their mother each day before leaving the house, because they were never sure that they would return home at the end of the day.