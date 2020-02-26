Boise not selected for F-35 jet mission, final Air Force report confirms

BOISE — Boise is not a preferred alternative location for a mission of F-35A jets, according to the final environmental impact statement released by the U.S. Air Force this month.

Instead, the report recommended that the F-35 sites go to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, and the Montgomery Regional Airport in Montgomery, Alabama. Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan and Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, were also considered.

The military had picked the airports in Wisconsin and Alabama as its preferred sites in 2017 but studied all five sites to see how the areas would be affected.

The draft environmental impact statement, which came out in August, found that bringing the jets to Gowen Field would cause “significant” noise to the area around the Boise Airport, which could make hundreds of homes in the area unlivable.

The statement said 272 households with about 665 people would regularly be subjected to noise as loud as a vacuum cleaner 3 feet away. Those people live on 446 acres stretching from Victory Road to South Federal Way and from West Overland Road to land south of the Boise Airport, which adjoins Gowen. Most of the households are between South Orchard and South Owyhee streets.

