TWIN FALLS — The Boise Mobile Vet Center vehicle will be at the College of Southern Idaho from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for veterans, family members and the community.
This is an opportunity to discuss military and veteran benefits and services, to learn about readjustment counseling for eligible veterans — individual, couples, family, group — and to get referrals to other services within Veterans Affairs and with local community partners.
Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Daniel “Colt” Ashley, MSW/GWOT, will also have a booth at the CSI Taylor Building to assist veterans and family members.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes home war veterans with honor by providing quality services in a caring manner and facilitating veterans and their family members toward a successful postwar adjustment in or near their communities.
Care includes community education, outreach to special populations, brokering of services with community agencies and providing a key access link between veterans and other services within the Veterans Affairs.
For more information, call 1-877-927-8387 or go to va.gov/rcs. The Boise Vet Center is located at 2424 Bank Drive, Boise. Call 208-342-3612.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.