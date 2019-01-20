Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Boise Mobile Vet Center vehicle will be at the College of Southern Idaho from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for veterans, family members and the community.

This is an opportunity to discuss military and veteran benefits and services, to learn about readjustment counseling for eligible veterans — individual, couples, family, group — and to get referrals to other services within Veterans Affairs and with local community partners.

Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Daniel “Colt” Ashley, MSW/GWOT, will also have a booth at the CSI Taylor Building to assist veterans and family members.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes home war veterans with honor by providing quality services in a caring manner and facilitating veterans and their family members toward a successful postwar adjustment in or near their communities.

Care includes community education, outreach to special populations, brokering of services with community agencies and providing a key access link between veterans and other services within the Veterans Affairs.

For more information, call 1-877-927-8387 or go to va.gov/rcs. The Boise Vet Center is located at 2424 Bank Drive, Boise. Call 208-342-3612.

