Boise man takes plea deal in Rupert child sexual exploitation case

Henry C. Truempler Jr.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY — A Boise man charged with child internet sexual exploitation of a child has taken a plea deal offered by the state.

Henry C. Truempler Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony charge of internet sexual exploitation of a child.

The Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss two other felony counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating harmful materials to a minor, according to court records.

A sentencing hearing is set at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 in Minidoka County District Court.

Under the agreement, the prosecutor will recommend a sentence of three years fixed and 12 years indeterminate prison time and the defendant can make his own sentence recommendation to the court.

Truempler was arrested after police said he sent explicit photos to a Rupert undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl on a social media app.

