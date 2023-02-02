TWIN FALLS — A Boise man faces a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver after a vehicle he was riding in was searched, police say.

Daylen Wyatt Peyman, 18, was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and obstructing officers after an officer noticed a group of people, including juveniles, the night of Jan. 21 at a gas station on Sixth Avenue West.

After stopping the car, the officer said he smelled marijuana and saw alcoholic beverage cans in the vehicle.

The officer said Peyman gave a fake name to police and fled, and a backpack was found in the car containing suspected marijuana found in sandwich bags, digital scales and a wallet containing more than $1,800 in cash.

The other people in the vehicle were given summons or released to their parents, and Peyman was later found hiding in the area after police followed his footsteps in the snow. Police say Peyman admitted that the backpack was his.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.