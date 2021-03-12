 Skip to main content
Boise man injured in I-84 crash near Jerome
Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Boise man was thrown from his car Friday morning after crashing into the side of a semi on Interstate-84 near Jerome.

Idaho State Police said Shane Williams, 38, was driving eastbound in a 2005 Ford Taurus just before 7 a.m. when he veered off the roadway near milepost 172, overcorrected, and struck a westbound truck on the driver side.

2018 Freightliner was driven by Roma Sharma, 32, of Burien, Washington

Williams' vehicle came to a rest partially in the eastbound travel lane and the paved shoulder.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was taken to St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls by ambulance.

The westbound lanes of interstate 84 were blocked for about four hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

