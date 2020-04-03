Boise hospitals prepare to add beds in hotels, arenas as cases of coronavirus grow

First, a hospital would increase the number of its beds to the maximum it is licensed to operate. Areas such as pre- and post-operation rooms and medical imaging centers would house them.

Second, as a hospital reaches its maximum number of licensed beds, the hospital would ask the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a waiver to exceed that number. For beds, St. Luke’s would begin to transition areas like the new Boise surgery center downtown at 333 N. 1st Street — which contains beds and IV poles — to serve patients.

Third, as a hospital begins to exceed the number of beds allowed by a waiver, administrators would start using conference rooms and office spaces for medical care. If necessary, they would work with local authorities to set up hospital spaces in convention centers or hotels. St. Luke’s also own medical tents that could be used if no alternative sites are available.

St. Luke’s said it had no estimate of how many additional beds it could add with all its capacity measures in place.

A spokesman from Saint Alphonsus did not respond to a request for comment.

BOLSTERING STAFF NUMBERS AMID PANDEMIC