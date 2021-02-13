Boise bar owner hospitalized second time with COVID: ‘Respect this. ... It’s a killer.’

“I’ve never, ever been challenged to breathe before, and it’s one of the scariest things,” he said. “I will never take a breath without being grateful again. So many things I took for granted.”

Challenger was diagnosed with vasculitis in 2019, when he began having a series of “mini-strokes.” The condition could make him susceptible to a long-term coronavirus infection, he explained.

After consulting with a virologist, Challenger thinks he contracted COVID-19 in January 2020, before the national pandemic erupted. After one of his bar managers went to a Portland convention, she returned “super-sick.” Challenger soon followed suit, he said. “I struggled with it for four months.”

He’s had symptoms intermittently for a year, he said, causing him to suffer in frustration. “I have had, now, 12 nose tests, and I’ve never tested positive for COVID,” he said. But when St. Luke’s performed a bronchoscopy recently, the diagnosis was confirmed, Challenger said. “When they went in the lungs and took out those samples, it was COVID. ... A whole year, I’ve had COVID in my lungs, is the basic way to say this.”

As a bar owner, Challenger is optimistic that things will improve soon. “I just advise people: Stay the course. We’ll get our economy back. But still, respect this.”